Tribunal gives directives on appointing domestic workers as two convicted of murder

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhaka's Speedy Tribunal-1 passed the verdict over the 2019 murder on Sunday.

Aside from the capital punishment, the two convicts -- Rita Akter alias Shwapna and Ruma alias Reshma -- were each handed a seven-year jail sentence and a Tk 25,000 fine for theft. However, the jail terms will not be applicable if the death sentence is effectuated.

The directives issued by the tribunal are:

1. Domestic workers have to be kept under close observation for 90 days from the date of their appointment so that they cannot flee by stealing valuable goods. Any wrongdoing or misbehaviour committed by them must be reported to the local police station or social service officer instead of beating them or causing injury.

2. Employers should keep detailed information, including biographical records and images, about domestic aides and hand the information to the police.

3. Households must install security cameras at entrances.

4. Details and records of a domestic worker must be kept and handed to the police if he or she refers another house help.

5. The organisations supplying domestic workers must get licences and inform the police about their company activities. The government will preserve the right to shut their business if they do not have the licence.

6. The organisations must collect and submit to the police the biodata and images of registered domestic workers.