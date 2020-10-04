Dhaka South to crack down on battery-powered rickshaws
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Oct 2020 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2020 05:47 PM BdST
The Dhaka South City Corporation will begin a drive to take battery-powered rickshaws and vans off the streets on Monday.
"A mobile court will launch a drive to discipline the transportation system,” Russel Sabrin, chief estate officer at DSCC, said on Sunday, referring to an order issued by Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.
Two executive magistrates will continue the drive in DSCC areas until further notice.
DSCC began the registration and renewal of registration of rickshaws, rickshaw vans, pushcarts and horsecarts on Sept 13.
More stories
- Daily count: 23 virus deaths, 1,125 cases
- Two to die for ex-Eden College principal's murder
- Purge judiciary of corruption: HC
- ‘Crossfire’ stops after Sinha murder
- Hasina praises health ministry's virus response
- Govt reports 1,182 new virus cases, 20 deaths
- ‘Online appointment’ for vehicle fitness renewal
- Govt to create 12,607 technical education jobs
Most Read
- Bangladesh to add 12,607 government jobs to technical education sector
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Ex-major’s murder puts the brakes on Bangladesh’s extrajudicial killings
- Trump’s symptoms are said to be ‘very concerning’ as virus infects more GOP allies
- Kazi Salahuddin reelected president of Bangladesh Football Federation
- Biman to fly Sylhet-London direct from Sunday
- Trump's COVID-19 symptoms 'very concerning', next 48 hours critical: source
- Two children return home after HC issues midnight order
- Trump’s symptoms described as ‘very concerning’ even as doctors offer rosier picture
- Two domestic aides get death for murder of former Eden College principal