Dhaka South to crack down on battery-powered rickshaws

"A mobile court will launch a drive to discipline the transportation system,” Russel Sabrin, chief estate officer at DSCC, said on Sunday, referring to an order issued by Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Two executive magistrates will continue the drive in DSCC areas until further notice.

"The illegal battery-run vehicles to be seized during the drive will be dumped and the drivers will be fined. These vehicles cause road accidents. The drive will continue to ensure safety of the city people."

DSCC began the registration and renewal of registration of rickshaws, rickshaw vans, pushcarts and horsecarts on Sept 13.