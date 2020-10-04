Bangladesh kicks off online classes for college students
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Oct 2020 06:07 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2020 06:07 PM BdST
Colleges have begun conducting online lessons for new class XI students as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep schools and other educational institutions across the country shut.
Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday virtually inaugurated the online sessions for the 2020-21 academic year during a programme organised by Dhaka College.
"There is nothing to be scared of. All crises create new possibilities. Many changes will come in the coming days. We have to adapt to this change. We see a lot of limitations, but there are actually a lot of possibilities too. Let us use them,” she said.
Where teachers were once thought to be the main sources of knowledge, that idea no longer applies with technology taking precedence, according to Dipu Moni.
"Now there are open resources of information. The teacher in the digital classroom is no longer the sole source of knowledge, his role is now guiding the students to the different sources of information.
Apart from textbooks, Dipu Moni stressed the need to read books in general to enrich one's knowledge of history and culture.
Addressing the freshmen, she said, “The main purpose of studying is to know oneself. If you want to know yourself, you have to know a lot. You have to know your own history, tradition, culture. We were born in a country with a thousand years of history. This rich history is the source of our strength. We need to know this."
Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury congratulated the students who were about to embark on the next phase of their academic journey.
"They (students) are going to start by crossing a difficult path. But I think we have a revolutionary opportunity to become proficient in multidimensional education. I would urge the students to develop the mentality to embrace the multi-disciplinary and multidimensional education.”
- Daily count: 23 virus deaths, 1,125 cases
- Two to die for ex-Eden College principal's murder
- Purge judiciary of corruption: HC
- ‘Crossfire’ stops after Sinha murder
- Hasina praises health ministry's virus response
- Govt reports 1,182 new virus cases, 20 deaths
- ‘Online appointment’ for vehicle fitness renewal
- Govt to create 12,607 technical education jobs
Most Read
- Bangladesh to add 12,607 government jobs to technical education sector
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Ex-major’s murder puts the brakes on Bangladesh’s extrajudicial killings
- Trump’s symptoms are said to be ‘very concerning’ as virus infects more GOP allies
- Kazi Salahuddin reelected president of Bangladesh Football Federation
- Biman to fly Sylhet-London direct from Sunday
- Trump's COVID-19 symptoms 'very concerning', next 48 hours critical: source
- Two children return home after HC issues midnight order
- Trump’s symptoms described as ‘very concerning’ even as doctors offer rosier picture
- Tangled mess of overhead cables blemishes Dhaka skyline a decade after court order