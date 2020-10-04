Bangladesh counts 1,125 virus cases, 23 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Oct 2020 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2020 03:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,125 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally so far to 368,690.
The death toll jumped to 5,348 after 23 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, the government said.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,587 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 281,656.
A total of 9,859 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.41 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 76.39 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 34.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.03 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Purge judiciary of corruption: HC
- ‘Crossfire’ stops after Sinha murder
- Hasina praises health ministry's virus response
- Govt reports 1,182 new virus cases, 20 deaths
- ‘Online appointment’ for vehicle fitness renewal
- Govt to create 12,607 technical education jobs
- Daily count: 33 virus deaths, 1,396 cases
- Crowds for air tickets diminish, worries linger
Most Read
- Bangladesh to add 12,607 government jobs to technical education sector
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Ex-major’s murder puts the brakes on Bangladesh’s extrajudicial killings
- Trump’s symptoms are said to be ‘very concerning’ as virus infects more GOP allies
- Biman to fly Sylhet-London direct from Sunday
- Kazi Salahuddin reelected president of Bangladesh Football Federation
- Bangladesh reports 20 new virus deaths, lowest in four months
- Tangled mess of overhead cables blemishes Dhaka skyline a decade after court order
- AC keeps you cool in summer. But experts warn it comes at a high cost to the environment
- Trump's COVID-19 symptoms 'very concerning', next 48 hours critical: source