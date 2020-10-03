Hasina praises health ministry's COVID-19 response, hits back at critics
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2020 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2020 04:37 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lauded the health authorities for their concerted efforts to restrain the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh while highlighting the government's response to the pandemic.
Hasina was speaking at a meeting of the Awami League's central working committee at Gonobhaban on Saturday.
"There has been a lot of talk about the role of the health ministry or the health directorate. But I have to admit that they've carried out whatever instructions I've given.
Bangladesh reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus infection on Mar 8. Since then, the outbreak continually intensified, prompting the government to enforce a 66-day countrywide lockdown from Mar 26 to slow the spread of the virus.
But the government gradually rolled back the lockdown curbs at the end of May, with Hasina underlining the contributions of officials from different ministries to confronting the challenges at the time.
Highlighting the global economic slowdown due to the pandemic, the prime minister said, "We have always tried to ensure that our economy doesn't come to a standstill. With that in mind, we have prepared our national budget for the coming year. We didn't reduce the budget, in fact, it's higher than last year's. Otherwise, it would have been difficult to draw up a budget of over Tk 5 trillion."
"Yet we did so because we said we would spend on a limited scale and only on what is needed. But we have kept the budget right so that our economy remains dynamic.”
The Bangladesh leader also spoke about the need to provide financial assistance to those affected by the epidemic in addition to the incentive packages for people from different income groups who've had their livelihoods hampered during the crisis.
Hasina said she instructed the authorities to emphasise food security from the beginning of the outbreak, considering the likelihood of a global economic recession.
"We had to ensure that there wasn't a food shortage in Bangladesh under any circumstances. For that, the farmers had to be out on the fields and ensure the harvest of crops wasn't disrupted. If we did that then there wouldn't be a shortage of food."
'Lip Service'
The prime minister also hit back at critics of the Awami League government's response to the ongoing crisis.
"Our organisational strength is our biggest asset. It has been proved that the Awami League has the organisational strength at the grassroots level when they took to the field to deal with this coronavirus crisis," she said.
"For that reason, about 522 of our leaders and activists have died. No other party has made such a big sacrifice. They have only given lip service."
