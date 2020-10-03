BRTA introduces ‘online appointment’ for vehicle fitness renewal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2020 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2020 12:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has introduced an ‘online appointment’ system for the renewal of fitness certificates of vehicles.
The programme is slated to begin on Oct 15. The certificates can be initially obtained from three metro circles in Dhaka -- Mirpur, Ekuria and Diabari. Later, a similar renewal system will be introduced to BRTA offices across the country, according to BRTA.
In order to make an appointment, one has to first visit the BRTA service website and register with name, date of birth, national identity card number and mobile number. Afterwards, the customer has to follow the step-by-step instructions.
Once all the required information is submitted, the recipient will be informed about the date and time of the meeting by SMS.
Appointments can be made before the vehicle fitness renewal date. Before going to the BRTA, the customer must collect money receipts by paying income tax and other vehicle fees.
There is no charge for online appointments. If the customer fails to show up on the scheduled date, the meeting will be cancelled and a new appointment has to be made, BRTA said.
The new system will put an end to sufferings of people and reduce their dependency on brokers, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder told bdnews24.com on Friday.
Currently, BRTA allows the renewal of fitness certificates for vehicles, including cars and microbuses, every two years.
