Bangladesh reports 20 new virus deaths, lowest in four months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2020 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2020 04:00 PM BdST
Bangladesh has posted 20 new fatalities from the coronavirus illness, the lowest daily count in more than four months. That compares with a peak of 64 deaths from COVID-19, reported on Jun 30.
The government has reported the death toll at 5,325 so far, according to the latest data released on Saturday.
The government also confirmed 1,182 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally to 367,565.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,442 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 280,069.
A total of 9,554 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 12.37 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 76.20 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 34.63 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.02 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
