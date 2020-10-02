Bangladeshi migrant crowds for Saudi air tickets thin out, but job loss worries linger
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Oct 2020 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2020 07:59 PM BdST
Saudia and Biman Bangladesh Airlines have restored order in Dhaka to sale of air tickets to Saudi Arabia, but the migrant workers now grapple with an information blackhole as their jobs hang by a thread.
Hundreds of the workers gathered at the Saudia booking counter in Karwan Bazar and Biman’s office in Motijheel even on Friday, a weekly holiday.
The anger simmering among them over the past week has now been replaced by intense anxiety over a possible job loss.
At Motijheel, the workers who had no token were waiting in another queue. At the end of queue was Belayet Hossain from Narsingdi.
His visa expired on Sept 30 after several extensions of his holiday. He had to pay some money for an extension of his visa by a month.
Now the Biman officials have asked him to come for his token on Oct 8.
He and several others alleged slow processing of the tickets even after getting the tokens.
At the Saudia office, around 100 travellers with tokens were waiting inside the gate and around 50 more workers outside.
One of those outside told bdnews24.co that security personnel did not let him approach the counter because he could not secure a token even though he had been waiting since Sept 26.
Mohammad Ali from Laxmipur said Saudia reissued his ticket for an Oct 8 flight after he had collected the token for the return ticket of a cancelled flight of March.
“I have three to four months of my one-year holiday remaining, but I am returning now because I can’t say what will happen in future,” he added.
“I had to send a relative as the authorities did not allow me to enter the office though I don’t have symptoms,” he said.
No official agreed to comment.
Biman and Saudia are operating 10 flights each to Saudi Arabia a week.
