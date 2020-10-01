Green Line to pay another Tk 2m to crash victim Russell Sarker
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Oct 2020 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2020 02:05 PM BdST
Green Line Paribahan has agreed to pay an additional Tk 2 million to Russell Sarkar, a driver who lost his leg after being hit by one of the transport company's buses on Dhaka’s Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in 2018.
The High Court on Thursday issued an order mandating the payment with the bus operator's consent to settle its previous rule on why Russell should not be paid Tk 10 million in compensation for his losses.
The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader directed the Green Line authorities to make the payment within three months.
The ruling will not be open to an appeal as it was made with the bus operator's assent, according to the lawyers in the case.
Earlier, the Green Line authorities had paid a total of Tk 1.3 million to Russell in three phases. With the latest High Court ruling, the total amount is set to climb to Tk 3.3 million.
In an immediate reaction to the court order, Russell told reporters that he would use the money to ensure the well-being of his children.
"Even if I'm handed a billion takas, no-one can give me my leg back. Now, even if I use the Tk 2 million to get a new prosthetic leg, I won't get my old life back," he said.
Addressing those responsible for his plight, Russell said, "I have just one message for reckless drivers: only one mistake on their part, based on the urge to move ahead just to make an extra 10 takas, can plunge lives into darkness. I want them to be more careful when they're driving."
Asked what he intends to do with the Tk 2 million, he added, "I want to keep this money in the bank and use the interest on the amount to cover my expenses. Or if I can mortgage some land with the interest money, then I will do so to harvest paddy."
"This is how I'll have to lead my life as I can't do much else."
More to follow
