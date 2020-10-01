Ghoraghat UNO Wahida is set to leave hospital a month after grisly attack

She will be released by Thursday afternoon, according to Dr Zahed Hossain, chief of the medical board overseeing her treatment.

Wahida is doing well now, Dr Zahed told bdnews24.com. She is able to move around in a normal manner, he said.

“Wahida is eating and talking. She is now able to walk, although with a slight limp. She will recover from that in about a week. She arrived at the hospital on a stretcher. I hope she will be able to walk home now.”

Wahida’s right arm and leg became numb following the attack. She has gradually recovered from those problems, said the doctor.

“We are preparing the papers for Wahida’s release. She will be discharged once the formalities are completed.”

An attacker injured Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali by breaking into her house on the night of Sept 2.

She was initially rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and later shifted to National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka where she underwent a surgery on Sept 3.

Wahida was officially transferred to Dhaka on Sept 19 for the ease of her treatment. She was made an officer on special duty at the Ministry of Public Administration.