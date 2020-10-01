Geographic position makes Bangladesh an ideal place to link East with West: Hasina

“Bangladesh’s geographic position is very significant,” she told officials at a programme via video link from the Ganabhaban on Thursday.

“Bangladesh could be an ideal place for the link between the East and the West if we could develop the country to that end,” she added.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had also wanted to establish Bangladesh as the “Switzerland of the East”, according to his daughter Hasina.

Switzerland’s geographic position is important in Europe because others need to cross it while travelling from one end to the other, said the prime minister.

“Bangladesh is also in between an international air route. We can explore the possibilities in this field. It will boost our tourism along with the aviation sector,” she said.

The prime minister inaugurated the Pani Bhaban, a mural of Bangabandhu, and a corner for the country’s founding father at Shahjalal International Airport, Parjatan Bhaban, and the construction of extended parts of Sylhet Osmani International Airport.