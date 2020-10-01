Geographic position makes Bangladesh an ideal place to link East with West: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Oct 2020 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2020 08:23 PM BdST
Bangladesh could be the perfect place to establish a link between the East and the West if the country can take advantage of its geographic location, Sheikh Hasina believes.
“Bangladesh’s geographic position is very significant,” she told officials at a programme via video link from the Ganabhaban on Thursday.
“Bangladesh could be an ideal place for the link between the East and the West if we could develop the country to that end,” she added.
Switzerland’s geographic position is important in Europe because others need to cross it while travelling from one end to the other, said the prime minister.
“Bangladesh is also in between an international air route. We can explore the possibilities in this field. It will boost our tourism along with the aviation sector,” she said.
The prime minister inaugurated the Pani Bhaban, a mural of Bangabandhu, and a corner for the country’s founding father at Shahjalal International Airport, Parjatan Bhaban, and the construction of extended parts of Sylhet Osmani International Airport.
