Bangladesh reports 1,508 new virus cases, 21 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Oct 2020 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2020 04:05 PM BdST
Bangladesh has posted 1,508 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally to 364,987.
The death toll jumped to 5,272 after 21 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,591 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 277,078.
A total of 11,420 samples were tested at 106 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 13.20 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 75.91 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 percent.
Globally, over 33.98 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.01 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Bangladesh gets new archbishop
- Daily count: 21virus deaths, 1,508 cases
- Green Line to pay Tk 2m more to Russell Sarker
- UNO Wahida set to leave hospital
- Hasina's 4-point plan to conserve biodiversity
- Judge finds Minny no less guilty
- Tahmeed Ahmed named icddr,b executive director
- Bangladesh to mourn Kuwait’s ruler Sabah
Most Read
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- AL picks Habib for Dhaka, Nasim's son Joy for Sirajganj by-polls
- Minny, five others get death over daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat
- HC orders BRAC Bank to pay Tk 1.5m to Jahalom over loan fraud debacle
- Barguna judge finds Minny as guilty as the killers of her husband Refat
- Bangladeshi migrants hoping to reach EU stranded in Bosnian woods as cold sets in
- Tahmeed Ahmed to become first Bangladeshi executive director of icddr,b
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Oct 31 amid pandemic
- Huge study of coronavirus cases in India offers some surprises to scientists