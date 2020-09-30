Verdict in daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat Wednesday

Barguna's District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman is set to deliver the verdict in the closely-watched case after hearing the arguments of both sides on Sept 16.

Of the 24 people formally charged over the grisly murder that sent shockwaves across the country in 2019, 10 have been tried as adults in a regular court.

The 14 other suspects are facing trial in the juvenile court in Barguna.

Refat was hacked to death on a Barguna road on Jun 26. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband went viral on social media.

The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in the case over the murder.

The case subsequently took a new turn after Dulal accused Minny of having a hand in the killing.

Barguna Sadar Police Inspector Md Humayun Kabir later pressed charges in court against 24 people, including Minny, on Sep 2, 2019.

Minny, who had been the No. 1 witness in the case started by Refat’s father Dulal, is mentioned as the seventh accused in the charge-sheet while 23-year-old Rakibul Hasan alias Rifat Forazi, a relative of Barguna District Council Chairman Delwar Hossain, is the main suspect.

The eight other adult accused are Al Qayum alias Rabbi Akon, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, Md Hasan, 19, Md Musa, 22, Rafiul Islam Rabbi, 20, Md Sagar, 19, and Kamrul Hasan Saimun, 21.

All the accused are currently behind bars, except Minny, who was released on bail, and Musa who is on the run.

The court subsequently heard the testimonies of 76 witnesses over the course of the trial.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of the judicial proceedings, Dulal, the victim's father, hoped that the judge would hand down an 'exemplary punishment' to the accused.

Minny's father Mozammel Hossain Kishore is also expecting justice for his daughter. He says Minny has been framed in the case as part of a conspiracy.

Public Prosecutor Bhuban Chandra Hawlader said the prosecution has been able to convince the court with the evidence and facts stacked against the 10 suspects. They are hopeful that the maximum punishment will handed down by the court.

Minny's lawyer Mahbubul Bari Aslam, however, hoped she would be acquitted on the basis of the arguments presented in court.

THE ARGUMENTS

Lawyers Mahbubul Bari Aslam and Faruk Ahmed asserted Minny’s innocence in the case while presenting their arguments in court.

They claimed the probe report that stated Refat went to the hospital alone after the incident was not true. Instead, it was Minny who took Refat to the hospital, according to her lawyers.

She was desperate to save Refat and tried her best to stop Noyon from killing her husband. Each of the 13 witnesses in the case also gave similar statements, Minny’s lawyers said.

“The report showed that Minny was present while the assailants plotted the attack at Barguna Govt College playground a day before the murder, but police didn’t provide any such evidence even though the entire area is under CCTV surveillance.“

The lawyers also claimed that Minny was tortured by the police to give a false statement.

However, the plaintiff's lawyer Mujibul Haque Kislu opposed the arguments and demanded the ‘highest punishment’ for Minny.

Police had not kept the name of Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the key murder suspect, in the charge-sheet as he was killed in a so-called gunfight with police on July 2.

A Barguna court subsequently granted police a five-day remand to quiz her. She then gave a confessional statement after being produced in court on the third day of the remand, police said.

Later, she appealed to the Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court for withdrawal of the statement.

Police produced Refat Shorif murder suspects in the Barguna District Judge's Court for the framing of charges on Wednesaday.

Her father alleged police tortured her and compelled her to give the statement. He also accused local politicians of playing a role in inclusion of Minny in the police investigation as a suspect.

After her father-in-law expressed his suspicion over her alleged involvement in the murder, Minny said he was making “imaginary claims on being influenced by conspirators”.

She also said the “Bond 007” group led by Nayon is “very powerful” and “trying to change the course of investigation to save themselves”.

A first-year student of Barguna Government Degree College, Minny said she could identify Nayon, Rifat and Rifat’s brother Rishan Forazi among the lead assailants.

She alleged Nayon sexually harassed her before she married Refat two months before the murder.

Refat’s father Dulal, however, said she had been married to Nayon as well but had been hiding it.

Minny protested Dulal’s statement and denied having married Nayon, but said she was forced into signing a marriage document.