Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week

“The shutdown of educational institutions needs to be extended. We’ll inform you of the date soon,” Education Minister Dipu Moni said in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Schools have remained closed since Mar 17 amid surging virus cases and deaths. The education ministry is now set to announce the extension of school shutdown.

HSC and equivalent exams slated for Apr 1 have been deferred due to the pandemic. Students and parents are worried about the exam as 2020 is coming to an end as a lost academic year.

The ministry will announce the new date for the HSC and equivalent exams next week, said Dipu Moni.

“I hope we can announce the date and full schedule for the exams next week. We’ll announce it by Tuesday,” the minister said.

The students will have four weeks to prepare for the exams, she said.

The government has scrapped PSC and JSC exams this year for the fifth and eighth graders due to the pandemic. They will be promoted to the next grade based on the evaluation by their schools.

The government, however, allowed the British Council to hold the O level and A level exams in October and November.