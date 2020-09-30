Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2020 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2020 04:55 PM BdST
The government plans to extend the shutdown of schools and other educational institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic and announce the date for HSC and equivalent exams next week.
“The shutdown of educational institutions needs to be extended. We’ll inform you of the date soon,” Education Minister Dipu Moni said in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.
Schools have remained closed since Mar 17 amid surging virus cases and deaths. The education ministry is now set to announce the extension of school shutdown.
HSC and equivalent exams slated for Apr 1 have been deferred due to the pandemic. Students and parents are worried about the exam as 2020 is coming to an end as a lost academic year.
The ministry will announce the new date for the HSC and equivalent exams next week, said Dipu Moni.
“I hope we can announce the date and full schedule for the exams next week. We’ll announce it by Tuesday,” the minister said.
The students will have four weeks to prepare for the exams, she said.
The government has scrapped PSC and JSC exams this year for the fifth and eighth graders due to the pandemic. They will be promoted to the next grade based on the evaluation by their schools.
The government, however, allowed the British Council to hold the O level and A level exams in October and November.
- Barguna murder: Minny, five others get death
- Security tightens at Barguna court over murder verdict
- Refat murder: Is Minny guilty too?
- Stop unauthorised phone record collection: HC
- Judge uses imaginary name for victim
- Govt releases stamp to mark PM’s birthday
- Shahed verdict sends a message to 'rogues': judge
- Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 vote on Nov 12
Most Read
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- Minny, five others get death over daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat
- Verdict in daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat Wednesday
- Case against Tarana, four others for 'distorting history' dismissed
- Kuwait's ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah dies
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- ACC arrests JMI founder Abdur Razzaq over mask, PPE scam
- Bangladesh fixes rice prices to arrest hike
- Barishal MP Abul Hasanat Abdullah hospitalised with respiratory distress