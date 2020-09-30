Bangladesh logs 1,436 new virus cases, another 32 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2020 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2020 03:14 PM BdST
Bangladesh has posted 1,436 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally so far to 363,479.
The death toll jumped to 5,251 after 32 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, the government said.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,789 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 275,487.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 75.79 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 percent.
Globally, over 33.67 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and more than 1 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
