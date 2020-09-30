Bangladesh announces a day of mourning for Kuwait’s ruler Sheikh Sabah
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2020 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2020 10:15 PM BdST
Bangladesh will observe a day of mourning to honour Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The Cabinet Division made the announcement on Wednesday, describing the Kuwaiti ruler as a “true friend” of Bangladesh.
The national flag will be at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions, educational institutions, and Bangladesh missions abroad on Thursday.
Special prayers will also be held at mosques and other places of worship.
The Kuwaiti emir breathed his last on Tuesday at a hospital in the United States at the age of 91 while undergoing treatment.
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Sabah.
They remembered the role he played for the wellbeing of the Bangladeshi migrant workers in the oil-producing Gulf state.
- Barguna murder: Minny, five others get death
- Security tightens at Barguna court over murder verdict
- Refat murder: Is Minny guilty too?
- Stop unauthorised phone record collection: HC
- Judge uses imaginary name for victim
- Govt releases stamp to mark PM’s birthday
- Shahed verdict sends a message to 'rogues': judge
- Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 vote on Nov 12
Most Read
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Minny, five others get death over daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat
- Verdict in daylight murder of Barguna youth Refat Wednesday
- AL picks Habib for Dhaka, Nasim's son Joy for Sirajganj by-polls
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- HC orders BRAC Bank to pay Tk 1.5m to Jahalom over loan fraud debacle
- Barishal MP Abul Hasanat Abdullah hospitalised with respiratory distress
- Case against Tarana, four others for 'distorting history' dismissed
- Unauthorised collection of phone records by agencies must stop: High Court