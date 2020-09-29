High Court forms panel for judicial probe into Syhet MC College rape
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2020 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 06:30 PM BdST
The High Court has formed a committee for a judicial investigation into the rape of a woman in Sylhet’s MC College allegedly by a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists.
The committee includes the judge of Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, the chief metropolitan magistrate, and an additional deputy commissioner.
The panel of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim on Tuesday ordered the committee to submit a report in 15 days.
The committee will interview the woman, the plaintiff of the case, the MC College principal, the hostel superintendent and witnesses, if any, and whoever it deems necessary.
The High Court ordered the commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police to ensure security of the members of the committee, while the district’s deputy commissioner will provide the committee with necessary equipment.
The judges passed the orders after lawyer Muhammad Misbah Uddin brought the media reports on the rape to the court’s attention.
It ordered the education secretary, the law secretary, the home secretary, the vice-chancellor of the National University, the Sylhet deputy commissioner, the police commissioner, and the hostel superintendent to respond to the rule within two weeks.
“It was the MC College authorities’ duty to keep the campus secure. Instead, they kept the campus and hostel open amid the epidemic. The incident occurred because of their failure,” said lawyer Misbah.
“As the custodian of the constitution, the Supreme Court cannot remain silent on such an incident,” he quoted one of the judges as saying.
The education ministry has also formed a committee to investigate whether the college authorities took proper steps to manage the campus.
The newly married woman was raped in the hostel by nine men on the night of Sep 25 when she went to visit the college with her husband.
Police have arrested seven people, including key suspect Saifur Rahman, in a case started by the husband.
The college authorities have also launched an investigation and suspended two guards.
