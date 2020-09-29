Bangladesh releases postal stamp commemorating Hasina's 73rd birthday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2020 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 12:07 AM BdST
The Postal Department has released a commemorative stamp to mark Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 73rd birth anniversary.
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar unveiled the commemorative stamp worth Tk 10 during a programme organised by the ministry on Monday.
The Department of Posts and Telecommunications said that a commemorative envelope worth Tk 10 and a data card worth Tk 5 along with a special seal were also released to mark the occasion.
These will later be sold at all the main post offices and GPOs across the country.
"Digital infrastructure is a big tool of Sheikh Hasina's struggle to establish a digital Bangladesh," said Jabbar.
Describing the 'Digital Bangladesh' initiative as a milestone in the country's progress, he added, "As a worthy successor to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina has left an indelible mark of honesty, self-sacrifice, foresight and patriotism - this is her greatest achievement."
Most Read
