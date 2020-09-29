Bangladesh releases postal stamp commemorating Hasina's 73rd birthday

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar unveiled the commemorative stamp worth Tk 10 during a programme organised by the ministry on Monday.

The Department of Posts and Telecommunications said that a commemorative envelope worth Tk 10 and a data card worth Tk 5 along with a special seal were also released to mark the occasion.

The stamps and envelopes will be on sale from September 28 at the Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO.

These will later be sold at all the main post offices and GPOs across the country.

"Digital infrastructure is a big tool of Sheikh Hasina's struggle to establish a digital Bangladesh," said Jabbar.

Describing the 'Digital Bangladesh' initiative as a milestone in the country's progress, he added, "As a worthy successor to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina has left an indelible mark of honesty, self-sacrifice, foresight and patriotism - this is her greatest achievement."