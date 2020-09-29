Bangladesh counts 1,488 new virus cases, deaths surpass 5,200
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2020 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 03:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,488 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally so far to 362,043.
The death toll jumped to 5,219 after 26 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, the government said.
The number of recoveries outpaced fresh cases in the same period as another 1,625 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 273,698.
A total of 12,869 samples were tested at 106 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.56 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 75.60 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 percent.
Globally, over 33.37 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
