Judge issues warning to 'rogues' like Shahed after Regent boss is jailed for life
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2020 07:14 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 07:14 PM BdST
A tribunal judge, who sentenced Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim to life in prison for the illegal possession of a firearm, has said the verdict should serve as a warning to 'rogues' such as the disgraced Regent Hospital boss.
Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the ruling against Shahed on Monday.
Shahed, who allegedly swindled numerous people through his MLM business and other fraudulent activities, would regularly be seen with the country's power brokers at important events, having successfully managed to keep his dubious dealings under wraps.
He would also project his own ‘importance’ by taking countless selfies with government ministers, MPs, top law-enforcement officials and other prominent people, including government bureaucrats and journalists, and posting them to Facebook.
But the veil on his misdeeds was eventually lifted following his arrest on charges of embezzling millions of takas through fraud and forgery after Regent Hospital was found to have faked COVID-19 test reports during the pandemic.
He has since been implicated in more than 20 cases, with the charges ranging from fraudulence, possession of illegal arms and involvement in the drug trade.
"We have a lot of people in our society taking the guise of respectability like Shahed, for whom the verdict in this case will serve as a message,” the judge said.
The sentence was handed down under section 19 (A) of the Firearms Act. Shahed was also handed seven years in prison under another provision of the Act. The two sentences were combined by the court to send Shahed to prison for life in the case.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shahed when he was reportedly trying to flee to India by a boat on July 16.
Police seized a loaded pistol and drugs from a car Shahed used during a raid on a house in Uttara with him in tow on Jul 18.
A case was subsequently started with Uttara West Police under the arms law.
After the verdict, Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu told bdnews24.com, "The verdict has proved that Shahed is a criminal. This verdict will serve as an example in our society. ”
The Detective Branch of Police submitted the chargesheet on Jul 30, naming 14 witnesses in the case.
According to the prosecutor, no other criminal case has ever been decided in Bangladesh in such a short time.
Addressing the matter, Shahed's lawyer Md Moniruzzaman said, “The case has been judged in just seven working days. There was a rush to dispose of the case. But justice hasn't been served. We will appeal against the verdict to the High Court.”
