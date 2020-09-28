Dhaka court jails Regent Chairman Shahed for life over illegal possession of firearms

Special Tribunal-1 Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order on Monday.

The court started recording witness testimonies on Sept 10.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shahed, charged with a series of frauds, including fake COVID-19 test reports issued by Regent Hospital, when he was reportedly trying to flee to India by a boat on July 16.

He has since been implicated in more than 20 cases, with the charges ranging from fraudulence, possession of illegal arms and involvement in the drug trade.

Police seized a loaded pistol and drugs from a car Shahed used during a raid on a house in Uttara with him in tow on Jul 18.

A case was subsequently started with Uttara West Police Station under the arms law. The Detective Branch of Police later submitted the chargesheet on Jul 30, naming 14 witnesses in the case.