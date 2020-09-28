By-polls to Sahara's Dhaka, Nasim's Sirajganj seats on Nov 12

EC Secretary Md Alamgir announced the voting schedule for the two constituencies after the date was finalised in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commission KM Nurul Huda on Monday.

According to the schedule, prospective candidates have until Oct 13 to submit their nomination papers to the returning officers.

The nominations will then be scrutinised until Oct 15 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Oct 22.

Electronic voting machines or EVMs will be used to cast ballots in both elections.

The Dhaka-18 was vacated after the death of Sahara on Jul 9 while the passing of Nasim on Jun 13 left the Sirajganj-1 seat empty.