By-polls to Sahara's Dhaka, Nasim's Sirajganj seats on Nov 12
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2020 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 05:14 PM BdST
The Election Commission will hold the by-elections on Nov 12 to the Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies which are unrepresented in parliament following the deaths of its previous incumbents, Awami League stalwarts Sahara Khatun and Mohammed Nasim.
EC Secretary Md Alamgir announced the voting schedule for the two constituencies after the date was finalised in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commission KM Nurul Huda on Monday.
According to the schedule, prospective candidates have until Oct 13 to submit their nomination papers to the returning officers.
The nominations will then be scrutinised until Oct 15 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Oct 22.
The Dhaka-18 was vacated after the death of Sahara on Jul 9 while the passing of Nasim on Jun 13 left the Sirajganj-1 seat empty.
