Bangladesh bids farewell to Attorney General Mahbubey Alam
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2020 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 04:05 PM BdST
People from all walks of life, including friends, family and members of the legal fraternity, have paid tribute to Attorney General Mahbubey Alam at the Supreme Court premises, his workplace for almost half a century.
He was laid to rest at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Dhaka's Mirpur after a namaz-e-janaza led by Supreme Court Jame Masjid Khatib Abu Saleh Md Salimullah on Monday
“Mahbubey Alam had gone to great lengths to maintain his accountability to the legal profession and lawyers. Please forgive him if there was any mistake along the way,” AM Amin, president of Supreme Court Bar Association, told mourners.
Wreaths were placed on Alam's coffin on behalf of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the funeral prayer.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar were among those who paid their final respects to the late attorney general.
Earlier, the two divisions of the Supreme Court suspended sessions in a tribute to Alam.
“We are very much in grief. No court session will be held today to pay our homage to him,” said Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.
Young lawyers can learn a lot about becoming a legal professional by following in Alam's footsteps, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.
Alam breathed his last in intensive care at the Combined Military Hospital at 7:25 pm on Sunday at the age of 71.
He is survived by his artist wife Binota Mahbub, journalist son Sumon, and lawyer daughter Shishir Kona.
He was hospitalised with a high temperature on Sept 4 and later tested positive for COVID-19 and remained in hospital care ever since.
Alam was kept in intensive care at the hospital after his vital signs worsened during treatment on Sep 18.
Alam began practising law in 1975. He had been the attorney general of the country since 2009.
As the state’s chief legal officer, he played an immensely significant role in ensuring the trial of the crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.
He also played a key role in a number of crucial cases, including those involving the Fifth, Seventh, 13th and 16th Amendment to the constitution.
Alam worked as the state’s chief counsel in the case over the killings during the BDR mutiny.
Born in Munshiganj’s Louhajang on Feb 17, 1949, he graduated in political science from Dhaka University in 1968.
He received a degree in public administration the next year and completed LLB in 1972.
He had been involved in leftist politics as a student and later worked as a vice-president of Bangladesh Youth Union.
When the Communist Party of Bangladesh split following the fall of the Soviet Union, Alam quit politics and devoted his time as a lawyer.
He was listed as a lawyer on Bangladesh Bar Council and became a member of Dhaka Bar Association in 1973.
He was elected the general secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association in 1993-94 and worked as an additional attorney general for three years from 1998.
He had been the president of the SCBA before the 2007-08 emergency.
Many top lawyers backed off when Hasina was arrested during the military-controlled government, but Alam stood firm.
That was the apparent reason behind Hasina choosing him as attorney general in January, 2009 after the Awami League returned to power.
Alam had sought to become the party’s candidate for a Munshiganj seat during the last parliamentary election, but Hasina insisted he continued as attorney general.
