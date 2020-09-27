Struck by COVID-19, Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam is in ‘critical’ condition
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2020 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2020 07:06 PM BdST
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam is fighting for his life at a Dhaka hospital in “critical” condition after he contracted the novel coronavirus.
His son-in-law Sheikh Mohammad Reajul Hoque confirmed Alam’s condition to bdnews24.com citing doctors at the Combined Military Hospital on Sunday evening.
“The doctors are trying,” said Reajul, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer.
Law Minister Anisul Huq also said Alam was in a “very much critical” condition.
The attorney general was put into intensive care at the hospital after his vital signs worsened during treatment.
He was hospitalised with a high temperature on Sept 4 and later tested positive for COVID-19. He has remained in hospital care ever since.
The law minister had earlier said Alam had a rapid pulse. He had the problem earlier but never informed the doctors about it, Anisul had said.
The minister had also said the last coronavirus test on Alam had come back negative.
Alam, 71, has been the attorney general of the country since 2009.
A former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, he began practising law in 1975.
- Lawyer suspended over 'disparaging remarks' on judiciary
- Papia arms case verdict on Oct 12
- Key suspect arrested in MC College rape
- DMP to fire 26 policemen after dope tests
- Virus vaccine a ‘global public good’: Hasina
- Woman raped at Sylhet’s MC College
- Workers fight again for air tickets to Saudi
- Daily count: 36 virus deaths, 1,106 cases
Most Read
- Woman raped during visit to Sylhet’s MC College with husband
- Police arrest two suspects in Sylhet MC College rape
- Music composer Emon arrested in a case filed by wife
- DMP to fire 26 policemen who failed dope tests
- COVID-19 vaccine is a ‘global public good’, Hasina tells UNGA
- SC suspends lawyer Yunus Ali for ‘disparaging remarks’ on judiciary, orders BTRC to block Facebook account
- Catkin fields on Dhaka's outskirts pull visitors
- Top Bollywood actors receive summons in Indian drug probe
- China gives unproven COVID-19 vaccines to thousands, with risks unknown
- Stranded migrant workers fight again for air tickets to Saudi Arabia