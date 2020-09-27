Struck by COVID-19, Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam is in ‘critical’ condition

His son-in-law Sheikh Mohammad Reajul Hoque confirmed Alam’s condition to bdnews24.com citing doctors at the Combined Military Hospital on Sunday evening.

“The doctors are trying,” said Reajul, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer.

Law Minister Anisul Huq also said Alam was in a “very much critical” condition.

The attorney general was put into intensive care at the hospital after his vital signs worsened during treatment.

He was hospitalised with a high temperature on Sept 4 and later tested positive for COVID-19. He has remained in hospital care ever since.

The law minister had earlier said Alam had a rapid pulse. He had the problem earlier but never informed the doctors about it, Anisul had said.

The minister had also said the last coronavirus test on Alam had come back negative.

Alam, 71, has been the attorney general of the country since 2009.

A former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, he began practising law in 1975.