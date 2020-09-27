SC suspends lawyer Yunus Ali for ‘disparaging remarks’ on judiciary, orders BTRC to block Facebook account

It also ordered the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, or BTRC, to block Ali’s Facebook account after removing the posts criticising the court.

A virtual Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Sunday also ordered him to appear in court to explain the matter on Oct 12.

Reacting to the court's ruling on the matter, senior advocates of the Supreme Court said this was "probably" the first time a court has ordered the authorities to block a person's Facebook account.

The decision came after Additional Attorney General Murad Reza brought Ali's Facebook posts to the court's attention on Sunday.