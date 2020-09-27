SC suspends lawyer Yunus Ali for ‘disparaging remarks’ on judiciary, orders BTRC to block Facebook account
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2020 03:43 PM BdST
The Supreme Court has barred lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand from practising in the High Court and the Appellate Division for two weeks for making 'disparaging remarks' about the judiciary on social media.
It also ordered the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, or BTRC, to block Ali’s Facebook account after removing the posts criticising the court.
A virtual Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Sunday also ordered him to appear in court to explain the matter on Oct 12.
Reacting to the court's ruling on the matter, senior advocates of the Supreme Court said this was "probably" the first time a court has ordered the authorities to block a person's Facebook account.
The decision came after Additional Attorney General Murad Reza brought Ali's Facebook posts to the court's attention on Sunday.
