Gatherings banned in Narayanganj to avoid Hifazat-Ahle Sunnat confrontation
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2020 11:03 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2020 11:03 PM BdST
The authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Narayanganj after the Hifazat-e Islam and the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat called simultaneous rallies raising tensions.
The district administration prohibited all sorts of meetings, rallies and gatherings in the areas stretching from Narayanganj City Corporation to Chashara Shaheed Minar, 300 Bed Hospital and surrounding areas from 6am on Sunday until further instructions.
Jasim Uddin, the deputy commissioner of the district, said they imposed Section 144 to avoid chaos and a possible breakdown of order.
Alauddin Jihadi, a leader of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, was sued in a case under the Digital Security Act for his comment on Facebook on Hifazat chief Shah Ahmed Shafi, who died on Sep 18.
Jihadi was arrested on Sep 20 in the case. The police were granted a day to grill him in custody. After spending several days behind bars, the Ahle Sunnat leader was granted bail on Sunday.
But Ahle Sunnat had earlier announced a demonstration for Sunday demanding Jihadi’s release.
Hifazat had also announced a rally at the same time and venue, triggering tensions.
The district administration later in an order imposed the restrictions on gatherings, meetings, rallies, carrying weapons and suspicious movement.
The order is not be applicable for transports engaged in emergency services.
The district administration assigned three magistrates to maintain peace and discipline in the areas.
