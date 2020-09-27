Bangladesh logs 1,275 new virus cases, 32 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2020 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2020 05:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,275 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 359,148.
The death toll jumped to 5,161 after 32 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, the government said.
The number of recoveries outpaced fresh cases in the same period as another 1,714 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 270,491.
A total of 10,685 samples were tested at 105 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.93 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 75.31 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 percent.
Globally, over 32.87 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 994,534 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
