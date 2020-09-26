Woman raped during visit to Sylhet’s MC College with husband
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2020 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2020 06:01 PM BdST
A newly-married woman has been allegedly raped by a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists at Murari Chand (MC) College in Sylhet.
The incident took place after the couple went to visit the college at Tilagarh around 9:30 pm on Friday, police said on Saturday.
A group of six or seven perpetrators dragged her into the dormitory area and raped her when her husband went outside for a smoke, said Jyotirmoy Sarker, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.
The culprits also beat the man up when he confronted them, Jyotirmoy added.
The husband named six people, including MC College BCL activist Saifur Rahman, and three unidentified people in a case, said Abdul Kayum Chowdhury, OC of Shah Paran Police Station.
Police raided the dormitory after the incident and recovered a gun, four machetes, a knife and two makeshift arms from Saifur’s room, said OC Kayum.
The others whose name appeared in the initial investigation are Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, ‘Arjun’, Rajan Ahmed, ‘Robiul’ and Tarek Ahmad.
Tarek and Robiul are BCL activists from outside the college while the rest are its students.
The law enforcers launched an operation to apprehend the accused, according to the police.
- Daily count: 36 virus deaths, 1,106 cases
- DU student seeks PM help in Nur rape case
- Rains continue, signal No. 3 at ports
- We want global peace: Hasina
- Govt transfers 1,347 policemen from Cox's Bazar
- Govt reports 1,383 new virus cases, 21 deaths
- 2 children die in Hatia boat capsize
- No gas in Gulshan, Banani for 3 hours
Most Read
- Dhaka University student seeks Hasina’s help for justice in rape case against ex-VP Nur
- Top Bollywood actors receive summons in Indian drug probe
- Vietnam police bust ring selling 'recycled condoms'
- Bangladesh plans to introduce ‘fee’ for NID services for expatriates
- Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
- ‘I feel sorry for Americans’: A baffled world watches the US
- Bangladesh tells primary schools to prepare for reopening
- Four US states including Wisconsin report record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases
- Govt promotes 98 officials to additional secretaries
- Pandemic burdens Bangladeshi women with more household chores. But they go unappreciated