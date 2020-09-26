Woman raped during visit to Sylhet’s MC College with husband

The incident took place after the couple went to visit the college at Tilagarh around 9:30 pm on Friday, police said on Saturday.

A group of six or seven perpetrators dragged her into the dormitory area and raped her when her husband went outside for a smoke, said Jyotirmoy Sarker, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

The culprits also beat the man up when he confronted them, Jyotirmoy added.

Police rescued the couple from the dormitory area around 10:30 pm and admitted the woman to the One-Stop Crisis Centre at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.

The husband named six people, including MC College BCL activist Saifur Rahman, and three unidentified people in a case, said Abdul Kayum Chowdhury, OC of Shah Paran Police Station.

Police raided the dormitory after the incident and recovered a gun, four machetes, a knife and two makeshift arms from Saifur’s room, said OC Kayum.

The others whose name appeared in the initial investigation are Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, ‘Arjun’, Rajan Ahmed, ‘Robiul’ and Tarek Ahmad.

Tarek and Robiul are BCL activists from outside the college while the rest are its students.

The law enforcers launched an operation to apprehend the accused, according to the police.