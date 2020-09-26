Stranded migrant workers fight again for air tickets to Saudi Arabia

They began queuing up outside the offices of Saudia in Karwan Bazar and Biman Bangladesh Airlines in Motijheel on Saturday.

About 800 migrant workers gathered outside the Saudia office at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

Bangladeshi migrants based in Saudi Arabia line up outside the office of Saudia, the national carrier of the Gulf state, to buy air tickets to return to their country of employment, Sept 26, 2020. Large swathes of stranded migrants have begun returning to the Middle East after concerns over their visa and residence permit amid the pandemic were recently resolved.

They altercated with the police several times as they jostled for space in the queue, said Toyebur Rahman, a police inspector.

The workers blocked traffic in the area and left the road after police intervention.

The tickets will be sold to the workers until 9pm.

In Motijheel, police Inspector Shahidul Haque said about 700 workers came for the tickets in the morning and the Biman authorities allowed 150 customers at a time.

“The pressure eased in the afternoon and the situation returned to normal,” he said.

Saudia and Biman have recently begun reissuing tickets bought by the migrant workers before the suspension of flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airlines are also set to issue tickets for regular commercial flights soon.

The decisions came upon the approval of the Saudi authorities who have also agreed to extend visas and iqamas, or residency permits, after days of protests by the stranded migrant workers in Dhaka.