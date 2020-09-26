Govt promotes 98 officials to additional secretaries
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2020 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2020 01:26 PM BdST
The government has elevated 98 administrative officers to the rank of additional secretary from joint secretary.
The public administration ministry announced their promotion in an order on Saturday.
The newly-promoted officials have been made officers on special duty or OSD.
The latest appointments take the number of additional secretaries to 611, with 130 holding permanent posts of the rank.
More stories
- DU student seeks PM help in Nur rape case
- Rains continue, signal No. 3 at ports
- We want global peace: Hasina
- Govt transfers 1,347 policemen from Cox's Bazar
- Govt reports 1,383 new virus cases, 21 deaths
- 2 children die in Hatia boat capsize
- No gas in Gulshan, Banani for 3 hours
- Govt mulls ‘fee’ on NID for expats
Most Read
- Dhaka University student seeks Hasina’s help for justice in rape case against ex-VP Nur
- Vietnam police bust ring selling 'recycled condoms'
- Bangladesh plans to introduce ‘fee’ for NID services for expatriates
- Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
- Bangladesh counts 1,383 virus cases, 21 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh tells primary schools to prepare for reopening
- Bangladesh transfers 1,347 personnel in overhaul of Cox's Bazar police
- ‘I feel sorry for Americans’: A baffled world watches the US
- Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home. What could go wrong?
- No gas supply for three hours in Dhaka's Gulshan, Banani