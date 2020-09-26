Home > Bangladesh

Govt promotes 98 officials to additional secretaries

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Sep 2020 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2020 01:26 PM BdST

The government has elevated 98 administrative officers to the rank of additional secretary from joint secretary.

The public administration ministry announced their promotion in an order on Saturday.

The newly-promoted officials have been made officers on special duty or OSD.

The latest appointments take the number of additional secretaries to 611, with 130 holding permanent posts of the rank.

