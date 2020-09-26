DMP to fire 26 policemen who failed dope tests

DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam revealed the information after the inauguration ceremony of the deputy commissioner’s office of traffic police at Mirpur Section-10 on Saturday.

The DMP conducted the tests on the suspected policemen and 26 of them tested positive, he said.

“I believe that our action against these officials will send a message to others that we are not going to spare anyone,” he said.

The DMP chief also said many officials shunned drugs after the police unit took the initiative to conduct the tests.

The police are also taking action against the personnel involved in drug abuse and trade, he said.

"They are being treated as ordinary drug abusers and traders.”