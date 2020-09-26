Bangladesh reports 1,106 new virus cases, another 36 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2020 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2020 03:42 PM BdST
Bangladesh has posted 1,106 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally to 357,873.
The death toll jumped to 5,129 after 36 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, the government said.
The number of recoveries outpaced fresh cases in the same period as another 1,753 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total of recoveries to 268,777.
A total of 10,765 samples were tested at 104 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 10.27 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 75.10 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 32.56 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 988,996 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
