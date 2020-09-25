Two children die in Hatia boat capsize
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2020 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2020 02:52 PM BdST
Two teenage boys have died in Noakhali’s Hatia after a fishing boat capsized in the Meghna River due to high tide.
The bodies were recovered from the Thengar Char Island early on Friday, said Hatia Police OC Md Abul Khair.
The dead have been identified as 12-year-old Razib Uddin and 13-year-old Insan Ullah, both from Purba Gamchhagali village in Char Ishwar, an islet.
As many as 10 fishermen and two children went fishing in the river on a boat, owned by Char Ishwar Union Parishad member Selim, OC Abul Khair said.
“At one point, the boat sank in the river late at night due to high tide. The fishermen managed to swim ashore but the children were trapped.”
The locals recovered the bodies in the morning and police handed them over to their families.
- Govt transfers all Cox’s Bazar police inspectors
- Stranded migrants get tickets to Saudi
- PM supports families hit by mosque blast
- Hospitals are ‘robbing’ people: Atiqul
- ‘Murdered’ girl found alive: HC orders probe
- Teenager murders infant sister out of ‘envy’
- Daily count: 28 virus deaths, 1,540 cases
- Saudi to extend visa, iqama
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank caps credit card interest rate at 20%
- Bangladesh tells primary schools to prepare for reopening
- Bangladesh transfers 34 police officers in shake-up after ex-major’s murder
- ‘Envy’ drives teenager to murder 4-year-old sister in Dhaka slum: RAB
- Houston study: More contagious coronavirus strain now dominates
- Mayor Atiqul slams hospitals for ‘overpriced’ treatment, poor waste management
- Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies aged 59
- Bangladesh has reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases. Is the epidemic really abating?
- Night images reveal many new detention sites in China’s Xinjiang region
- Antibody tests for COVID-19 not in Bangladesh's plans as it prepares for antigen tests