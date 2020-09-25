No gas supply for three hours in Dhaka's Gulshan, Banani
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2020 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2020 02:05 PM BdST
The gas supply to households and establishments in Dhaka's Gulshan and surrounding areas will be turned for three hours for repairs.
The outage will start at 2 pm Friday due to "tie-in and emergency maintenance work at Gulshan DRS", according to Titas Gas Transmission and Supply Company.
The disruption will affect industrial, commercial, CNG, captive and residential customers in Gulshan-1, Gulshan-2, Banani, Natunbazar, Baridhara and adjoining areas until 5 pm, the state utility said in a statement.
