Met Office asks ports to hoist signal No. 3 as rains continue
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2020 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2020 09:00 PM BdST
Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked the maritime ports to keep hoisted Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 as strong monsoon persists over the North Bay of Bengal.
Deep convection is taking place while squally weather may affect the ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas, the Met Office said on Friday.
It advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
Rains in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, continued on Friday.
The highest rainfall from 6am to 12pm was recorded at 105 millimetre in Tentulia.
Torrential rains caused a rise in water levels in the rivers. The Water Development Board said the water levels were rising at 66 out of 101 points it observes.
The Met Office said monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.
In Saturday’s forecast, the Met Office said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet andg Chattogram divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.
