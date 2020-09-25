Bangladesh transfers 1,347 personnel in overhaul of Cox's Bazar police
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2020 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2020 03:51 PM BdST
The government has made wholesale changes to the police force in Cox's Bazar in a major shake-up around two months after the shooting death of former major Sinha Md Rashed Khan at a checkpoint.
As many as 1,347 police personnel, including top officers and constables, have been transferred out of the district until Friday.
The police headquarters attached 139 sub-inspectors (SIs), 92 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), and 1,055 naibs and constables to different ranges.
Earlier, eight top officials, including the superintendent of police and additional superintendent of police, along with 53 inspectors had been transferred from Cox’s Bazar.
The authorities have appointed 53 inspectors, 215 SIs and ASIs along with 734 constables from the Chittagong Range DIG's office to fill the vacancies.
Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the prime minister. He had gone into early retirement to pursue his interests. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.
His death on Jul 31 raised eyebrows. Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed had visited Cox’s Bazar later and appeared at a rare joint press conference.
As many as seven policemen have been arrested in a case over the murder of Sinha.
