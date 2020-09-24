Rewarding good deeds with food

Published: 24 Sep 2020 09:15 AM BdSTUpdated: 24 Sep 2020 11:13 AM BdST
Volunteer organisation Youth for Bangladesh operates a food distribution project named ‘Bhalo Kajer Hotel’ on a sidewalk near Inland Container Depot in Dhaka’s Kamalapur to feed the underprivileged people.
The disadvantaged people are treated one meal a day with money from a collective fund raised by 265 volunteers.
Anyone can receive food in exchange for an act of kindness. The meals are distributed five days a week between 1:30 pm and 3 pm. Evening meals are given out only on Saturdays.
‘Bhalo Kajer Hotel’ has been in operation for a month. So far, the project has fed about 8,000 people.
The project feeds about 300 people per day, the majority of whom are underprivileged, during its afternoon operations.
The volunteers shop for ingredients, cook and serve the food themselves.
Volunteers transport the afternoon meals to the underprivileged people through their project van.
Before serving food, the volunteers take a note of the good deeds performed by each individual. Those who fail to meet the expectations are still served food but are urged to improve their actions in the future.
