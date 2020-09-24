Hasina provides cash assistance to families hit by Narayanganj mosque blast
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2020 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2020 08:41 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided Tk 500,000 in cash assistance to each of the families of the 35 people who died in the mosque blast in Narayanganj.
More than 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries when six air-conditioners almost simultaneously exploded during a nightly prayer congregation at the Baitul Salat mosque in Fatullah on Sep 4.
The explosion has claimed 35 lives so far while only one has recovered and another two are still in hospital care.
Hasina gave the families of the dead victims a total of Tk 17.5 million, her office said on Thursday.
The PMO said Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Md Jasim Uddin had been directed to hand the cheques to the families.
More stories
- Stranded migrants get tickets to Saudi
- PM supports families hit by mosque blast
- Hospitals are ‘robbing’ people: Atiqul
- ‘Murdered’ girl found alive: HC orders probe
- Teenager murders infant sister out of ‘envy’
- Daily count: 28 virus deaths, 1,540 cases
- Saudi to extend visa, iqama
- Brig Gen Mamun is new IG of prisons
Most Read
- Bangladesh tells primary schools to prepare for reopening
- Saudi Arabia to extend visa, stay permit as Bangladeshi workers seek help for return
- Bangladesh has reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases. But is the epidemic really abating?
- Bangladesh Bank caps credit card interest rate at 20%
- ‘Behave,’ CAAB chief tells Shahjalal International Airport officials
- Httpool, Facebook’s partner in Bangladesh, pays Tk 17m in VAT, fines
- ‘Envy’ drives teenager to murder 4-year-old sister in Dhaka slum: RAB
- Communist leader Haider Anwar Khan Juno on life support
- Government appoints Brig Gen Mamun as Inspector General of Prisons
- Bangladesh reports 1,540 virus cases, 28 deaths in a day