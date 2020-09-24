Hasina provides cash assistance to families hit by Narayanganj mosque blast

More than 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries when six air-conditioners almost simultaneously exploded during a nightly prayer congregation at the Baitul Salat mosque in Fatullah on Sep 4.

The explosion has claimed 35 lives so far while only one has recovered and another two are still in hospital care.

Hasina gave the families of the dead victims a total of Tk 17.5 million, her office said on Thursday.

The PMO said Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Md Jasim Uddin had been directed to hand the cheques to the families.