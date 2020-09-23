Saudi Arabia to extend visa, stay permit as Bangladeshi workers seek help for return

He made the revelation at a press briefing on Wednesday night as protesting migrant workers continued demonstrations in Dhaka seeking government help to return to the Gulf kingdom.

Momen said the workers can get their visas and iqamas extended when the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bangladesh opens on Sunday.

The iqamas that are to expire in the Islamic month of Safar (Sep 18-Oct 17) will also be considered valid, he said.

The Saudi authorities have also given the go-ahead to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to resume normal flight operations to the Middle-Eastern country, the foreign minister said.