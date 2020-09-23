‘Behave,’ CAAB chief tells Shahjalal International Airport officials
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2020 02:46 AM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2020 02:46 AM BdST
CAAB Chairman M Mafidur Rahman has ordered officials of all agencies working at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport to behave with the travellers.
The chief of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh gave the instruction after hearing about the complaints of travellers from journalists at a public hearing at the airport on Tuesday.
“Those of you who work here you need to change your behaviour because you need to act as per international standards since this is an international airport,” he said.
“The workers need to be trained up so that they talk to the travellers with a smile in their face,” Mafidur said.
Thousands of Bangladeshi migrants who work in Saudi Arabia demonstrated for air tickets outside the office of Saudia at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The CAAB chairman said it would allow as many flights as wanted by Saudia to transport migrant workers from Bangladesh.
Saudi Arabia is allowing only chartered flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines into the kingdom.
Workers dragged 10 to 12 travellers from the airport to the hearing, but only two of them stayed.
“The passengers are not really prepared to take part in the hearing as they have the time of flight departure on their mind,” Mafidur said.
- Govt to keep economy running during winter
- ACC watching 45 health staffers
- Expats continue protests for Saudi air tickets
- Virus death toll tops 5,000
- Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur
- Another mosque blast victim dies
- Multilateralism is the way forward: Hasina
- ACC goes after 12 health officials
Most Read
- Why many Indian farmers and politicians oppose Modi's farm laws
- Former DUCSU VP Nur is released hours after detention during protest over rape case
- FinCEN Files: Three Bangladeshi banks linked to suspicious transactions
- Job or hijab? Singapore debates ban on Islamic veil at work
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000
- Former DUCSU VP Nur, five others named in a new case
- Multilateralism is the way forward, Hasina tells UN
- COVID-19 'firepower': Britain imposes 6-month curbs against second wave
- Migrant workers continue protests in Dhaka over air tickets to Saudi Arabia
- More anxiety for parents as Dhaka schools ‘hustle’ them for tuition fees