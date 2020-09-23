‘Behave,’ CAAB chief tells Shahjalal International Airport officials

The chief of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh gave the instruction after hearing about the complaints of travellers from journalists at a public hearing at the airport on Tuesday.

“Those of you who work here you need to change your behaviour because you need to act as per international standards since this is an international airport,” he said.

Officials of the police, immigration, customs and other agencies who work at the airport were present.

“The workers need to be trained up so that they talk to the travellers with a smile in their face,” Mafidur said.

Thousands of Bangladeshi migrants who work in Saudi Arabia demonstrated for air tickets outside the office of Saudia at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.

They demanded that the government help them return to their country of employment in time.

The CAAB chairman said it would allow as many flights as wanted by Saudia to transport migrant workers from Bangladesh.

Saudi Arabia is allowing only chartered flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines into the kingdom.

Mafidur said the authorities were working to secure the Gulf kingdom’s permission to operate commercial flights of Biman between the two countries.

Workers dragged 10 to 12 travellers from the airport to the hearing, but only two of them stayed.

“The passengers are not really prepared to take part in the hearing as they have the time of flight departure on their mind,” Mafidur said.