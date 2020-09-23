45 government health staffers under Anti-Corruption Commission scanner

The Anti-Corruption Commission is looking into the sources of the ‘massive wealth’ gained by 45 government staffers who work under the Directorate General of Health Services.

ACC Secretary Md Dilwar Bakth revealed the information to bdnews24.com after the recent arrest of Abdul Malek, a DGHS driver who allegedly acquired assets worth tens of millions of takas.

The ACC has also sought accounts of assets of 20 people, including 12 government employees in the health sector and their wives.

Besides the 12, Malek is on the list of 45 people under the ACC scanner.

The ACC sent notices to the 12 employees and their wives on Sep 16 seeking their wealth statements.

Driver Abdul Malek is accused of amassing wealth worth tens of millions of takas through corruption.

Secretary Bakth said the ACC began checking the wealth of the health sector government officials and employees in 2019 on getting information that some of them had embezzled tens of millions of takas in league with each other through limitless corruption.

It found evidence in the allegations against the 45 staffers, Bakth said.

The commission is preparing to prosecute one of them soon, an ACC official said.

It is also checking wealth statements of 10 and in the process to send notices for wealth statements to 11 others, the official said. He requested anonymity citing the sensitivity of the investigation.

ACC Deputy Director Shamsul Alam is heading a three-strong team in the initial investigation into the 45 people. The other members of the team are Deputy Assistant Director Md Shahidur Rahman and Ferdous Rahman.

Those on the list include:

Munshi Sazzad Hossain, administrative officer, National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital;

Kabir Ahmed Chowdhury and Humayun Kabir, administrative officers (admin-2), DGHS office in Dhaka’s Mohakhali;

Alimuzzaman, administrative officer, Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital;

Khairul Alam, office assistant, medical education section of DGHS;

Mojibur Rahman, accountant, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka;

Wahiduzzaman, administrative officer, 250-bed Shaheed Abu Naser Specialised Hospital in Khulna;

Rezaul Islam, upper division assistant, medical education and health manpower division at DGHS;

Md Jobayer Hossain, assistant chief, office of the director general of health;

MK Ashek Newaz, chief assistant, office of Satrkhira civil surgeon;

Tofayel Ahmed Bhuiyan, data entry operator, EPI Bhaban of DGHS;

Kamrul Hasan, office assistant, hospital and clinic section at DGHS;

Mojibul Haque Munshi, accounts officer, EPI at DGHS;

Obaidur Rahman, administrative officer, 250-bed Gopalganj General Hospital;

Imdadul Haque, accountant, Rangpur Medical College Hospital;

Abdul Malek, driver, DGHS;

Nazim Uddin, store officer, Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital;

Anwar Hossain, accountant, Rajshahi Medical College Hospital;

Mir Raihan Ali, assistant chief statistics officer, office of the Barishal divisional director at DGHS;

Saiful Islam, stenographer-cum-computer-operator, Gopalganj Sheikh Sayera Khatun Medical College Hospital;

ATM Dulal, accountant, Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital;

Mostafizur Rahman, administrative officer, Kurigram General Hospital;

Abdullah Hel Kafi, accountant, Mugda Medical College Hospital;

Faruk Hasan, administrative officer, office of DGHS director;

Ashraful Islam and Sajedul Karim, chief assistants, office of DGHS director;

Toyebur Rahman and Saiful Islam, upper division assistants, office of DGHS director;

Foyezur Rahman, upper division assistant, DGHS’s Chattogram office;

Alimul Islam, accounts officer, Rangpur Medical College Hospital;

Abdul Halim and Subrata Kumar Das, lab assistants, Satkhira Medical College Hospital;

Anwar Hossain, secretary, Dhaka Medical College Hospital;

Shahjahan, driver, DGHS;

Delwar Hossain, store officer, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

Helal Tarafder, store manager, EPI at DGHS;

Dr Abul Kalam Md Azad, former director, Faridpur Medical College Hospital;

Shafayet Hossain, storekeeper, Kushtia 250-bed General Hospital;

Rafiqul Islam, senior store officer, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital; and

Abdul Mazid Mia, accountant, Kurigram General Hospital.