Former DUCSU VP Nur, five others named in a new case
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2020 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2020 01:42 PM BdST
A second lawsuit has been initiated against former DUCSU vice president Nurul Haque Nur and five others over the rape of a young woman under the Digital Security Act.
The case was filed with Dhaka Kotwali Police Station on Monday night, said OC Md Mizanur Rahman.
Nazmul Hasan Sohag is the main suspect in the case, said Mizanur.
The case was filed by the same woman who initiated the first case, Biplob Bijoy Talukdar, deputy commissioner of DMP Lalbagh division, told bdnews24.com.
The allegations include abduction, rape and later labelling the victim as a prostitute on social media, he said citing the details of the case.
On Sunday, a case was started by a postgraduate student of Islamic Studies at Dhaka University with Lalbagh police station against six leaders, including Nur, of the quota reform movement.
Nur was accused of abetting the rape of the alleged victim.
Those who were accused in the Lalbagh case have been named again in the new case, said Talukdar.
