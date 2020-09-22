Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Sep 2020 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2020 03:34 PM BdST

The coronavirus toll has reached 5,007 with 28 people reported dead in 24 hours, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Cases surged by 1,557 in the 24-hour count to 352,178, the health directorate said in a statement.

The number of recoveries outpaced fresh cases in the same period as another 2,073 patients recovered at home and in hospitals, bringing the tally to 260,790.

Globally, over 31.33 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 965,064 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

