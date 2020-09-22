Another Narayanganj mosque blast victim dies, casualties rise to 34

Sifat, 18, died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka’s Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Sifat suffered burns to 22 percent of his body, Partho Shankar Paul, the institute’s resident physician, told bdnews24.com.

Burn victims Md Kenan, 24, and Amzad, 37, now remain in the hospital.

Kenan had suffered burns to 30 percent of his body and Amzad 25 percent.

None of them are out of danger as their respiratory tracts were burnt in the fire, according to doctors.

More than 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries when six air conditioners at a mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah exploded on Sep 4.

As many as 37 of the victims were subsequently admitted to the burn institute.

Only one survivor, Mamun Prodhan, has returned home from the institute.

The authorities believe gas accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts following an electric short-circuit.