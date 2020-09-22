Another Narayanganj mosque blast victim dies, casualties rise to 34
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2020 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2020 12:40 PM BdST
Another victim of the Narayanganj mosque blasts has died, taking the death toll to 34.
Sifat, 18, died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka’s Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 10:30 am on Tuesday.
Sifat suffered burns to 22 percent of his body, Partho Shankar Paul, the institute’s resident physician, told bdnews24.com.
Burn victims Md Kenan, 24, and Amzad, 37, now remain in the hospital.
Kenan had suffered burns to 30 percent of his body and Amzad 25 percent.
More than 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries when six air conditioners at a mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah exploded on Sep 4.
As many as 37 of the victims were subsequently admitted to the burn institute.
Only one survivor, Mamun Prodhan, has returned home from the institute.
The authorities believe gas accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts following an electric short-circuit.
Most Read
- Why many Indian farmers and politicians oppose Modi's farm laws
- Former DUCSU VP Nur is released hours after detention during protest over rape case
- Former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 quota movement leaders named in rape case
- PIB director Ilias Bhuiyan dies in Dhaka road crash
- More anxiety for parents as Dhaka schools ‘hustle’ them for tuition fees
- Khalidi bail: Bangladesh top court dismisses ACC petition and rebukes its lawyer
- Job or hijab? Singapore debates ban on Islamic veil at work
- Police to question choreographer Ivan in custody over human trafficking charges
- Online onion sale kicks off in Bangladesh amid much fanfare
- Bangladesh's virus caseload tops 350,000, deaths approach 5,000