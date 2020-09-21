PIB director Ilias Bhuiyan dies in Dhaka road crash
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Sep 2020 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2020 05:08 PM BdST
Md Ilias Bhuiyan, a director of Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB), died in a road accident in Dhaka’s Jatrabari on Monday.
Ilias was declared dead by doctors after he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Md Bachchu Mia, inspector of DMCH police outpost.
Ilias, 51, was returning to Dhaka from Narayanganj, co-riding with his personal driver on a motorbike. A truck slammed the motorcycle, leaving the two critically injured on the scene,” the victim’s brother Yasir Arafat told bdnews24.com. The injured driver, also named Ilias, was admitted to the DMCH.
Ilias who was serving the PIB as its director of study and training began his career as a BCS official in 1988.
Police have seized the truck but the driver fled, said Iftekharul Alam, deputy commissioner of DMP’s Wari division.
