Man gets death for killing Old Dhaka trader Aziz Chaklader 22 years ago
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Sep 2020 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2020 02:35 PM BdST
A court has sentenced a man to death and jailed another person for life for murdering Abdul Aziz Chaklader, a glass trader of Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh.
Chaklader was killed 22 years ago.
Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Special Judge’s Court No. 9 announced the verdict on Monday.
Among the accused, Joynal Sarkar was sentenced to death, while Rustam Ali was given a life term.
Two other suspects, Jamai Faruk and Idris, were acquitted.
More to follow
More stories
- UNO was attacked over sacking: police
- Govt waives onion import duty
- Govt reports 1,544 new virus cases, 26 deaths
- Scientist Bijon Kumar returns to Singapore
- Fire breaks out at Banani high-rise
- Onions imported on previous LCs arrive in Bangladesh
- 8 held over mosque blasts in Narayanganj
- Backlog threatens higher studies
Most Read
- Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil returns to Singapore after work visa troubles in Bangladesh
- Hasina adopted Bangabandhu’s policy of leaving no one behind, says Radwan Mujib
- Fire breaks out at Banani's Ahmed Tower
- Experts fear Bangladesh may brace for second wave of coronavirus infection
- Bangladesh waives onion import duty to control prices
- More anxiety for parents as Dhaka schools ‘hustle’ them for tuition fees
- Hasina alerts Bangladesh to possible winter coronavirus wave
- Bangladesh takes onion sale online to curb price spirals
- Bangladesh records 26 new virus deaths, caseload nears 350,000
- Khalidi bail: Bangladesh top court dismisses ACC petition and rebukes its lawyer