Man gets death for killing Old Dhaka trader Aziz Chaklader 22 years ago

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Sep 2020 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2020 02:35 PM BdST

A court has sentenced a man to death and jailed another person for life for murdering Abdul Aziz Chaklader, a glass trader of Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh.

Chaklader was killed 22 years ago.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Special Judge’s Court No. 9 announced the verdict on Monday.

Among the accused, Joynal Sarkar was sentenced to death, while Rustam Ali was given a life term.

Two other suspects, Jamai Faruk and Idris, were acquitted.

More to follow

