Rabiul confesses to attacking UNO Wahida after being sacked: police
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Sep 2020 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2020 10:43 PM BdST
Rabiul Islam, the suspect arrested over the alleged murder attempt on Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam and her father in Dinajpur, has made a statement in court confessing to the crime, police say.
Dinajpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Ismail Hossain recorded Rabiul’s statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code on Sunday following nine days of grilling on two rounds of remand.
Wahida and her father Omar Ali came under attack after the assailant broke into their home through the toilet ventilator shaft on the night of Sep 2.
Wahida suffered critical head injuries inflicted by a hammer in the attack. Omar was also injured. Both are undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested three men, including a member of the local unit of Jubo League, for their alleged involvement with the attack.
One of the suspects also confessed in initial interrogations that they had carried out the attack to steal valuables from the home of Wahida.
Later, the police arrested Rabiul and said the suspect arrested by the RAB made false claims.
The police also recovered a hammer, said to be the weapon used in the attack.
Imam Zafar, an OC of the police’s Detective Branch who is investigating the case, said on Sunday that Wahida had suspended Rabiul on charges of stealing money from her bag in January and finally fired him on Sep 1.
“This made Rabiul angry. Then he planned and carried out the attack to kill her,” said Zafar.
The police arrested him after tracking his mobile phone records and examining his fingerprints, he said.
Five witnesses have given statements to court confirming that Rabiul has gone to Ghoragat on the night of the incident.
