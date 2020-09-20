Bangladesh waives onion import duty to control prices
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Sep 2020 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2020 06:38 PM BdST
The government has waived the 5 percent duty on the import of onion as prices have increased following an export ban by India.
The waiver will remain effective until Mar 31, 2021.
The National Board of Revenue will issue an order on the exemption by Sunday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told bdnews24.com.
The move aims to contain the prices by allowing the importers to cut costs for bringing the kitchen staple from other countries than India.
After India announced the ban last week, the prices in Bangladesh almost doubled to Tk 100 per kg.
Bangladeshis, fearing further price hike, scrambled to buy and store the root vegetable beyond their daily needs.
