Onions imported on LCs before India’s export ban reach Bangladesh

These trucks used Satkhira’s Bhomra and Dinajpur’s Hili land ports.

Besides, more than 400 trucks have remained stranded on the Indian side, said Mostafizur Rahman Nasim, general secretary of Bhomra C&F Agents Association.

“Only the trucks with “late export orders” can enter the country,” the association’s Treasurer Maksud Khan said.

Some trucks have reached Bangladesh through Dinajpur’s Hili land port as well, the port’s immigration police OC Sekendar Ali said.

However, many onion trucks failed to enter Bangladesh via Benapole port for not having the “late export orders”.

India on Sept 14 banned exports of all varieties of onion, except those cut, sliced or in powder form, to cap its rising prices in the domestic market.