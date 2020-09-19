Onions imported on LCs before India’s export ban reach Bangladesh
Satkhira, Bogra and Benapole Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2020 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2020 09:55 PM BdST
About 30 trucks carrying Indian onions imported on letters of credit before the export ban arrived in Bangladesh on Saturday through two land ports.
These trucks used Satkhira’s Bhomra and Dinajpur’s Hili land ports.
Besides, more than 400 trucks have remained stranded on the Indian side, said Mostafizur Rahman Nasim, general secretary of Bhomra C&F Agents Association.
“Only the trucks with “late export orders” can enter the country,” the association’s Treasurer Maksud Khan said.
Some trucks have reached Bangladesh through Dinajpur’s Hili land port as well, the port’s immigration police OC Sekendar Ali said.
However, many onion trucks failed to enter Bangladesh via Benapole port for not having the “late export orders”.
India on Sept 14 banned exports of all varieties of onion, except those cut, sliced or in powder form, to cap its rising prices in the domestic market.
