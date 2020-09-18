Woman arrested on charges of swindling men in matrimony fraud

The Criminal Investigation Department or CID of police arrested Sadia Zannat alias Zannatul Ferdous, 38, in Dhaka’s Rampura on Thursday.

Sheikh Rezaul Haider, an additional DIG at CID, said Zannat had been bluffing men seeking women for marriage for around a decade.

Her fashion sense, accent and attitude made the bride-seekers believe that she was from Canada, Rezaul said at a press conference on Friday.

Police seized several passports, mobile phones, SIM cards, a register with accounts of transactions, and a Bank Asia receipt of Tk 4.8 million deposit.

Citing the register, police said she received around Tk 200 million from different people.

Rezaul said her second husband Enamul Hasan Zihad helped her in the fraudulent schemes.

“We are trying to figure out the amount of her assets and who she had cheated with,” he said.

Police made the arrest following a complaint filed by one Nazir Hossain.

Nazir in the complaint said he met Zannat at a restaurant in Gulshan after contacting her on a phone number given in a matrimonial advert.

He gave her Tk 15,000 and his passport at one stage of the conversation.

Later, Zannat told him that it would be difficult for Nazir to live in Canada due to cold climate and she had plans to move her Tk 2 billion business from Canada to Bangladesh.

Nazir paid her a total of Tk 18 million at different times to help her “move the business”, but Zannat switched her phone off after some time.

Police found in the investigations that the woman had taken up to Tk 1 million from different men.